Mercedes-AMG dropped its most powerful V8 into the 2021 GT Black Series, but adding the record-setting coupe to your collection comes at a cost. It's over twice as expensive as Maybach's variant of the GLS.

Positioned at the very top of the AMG hierarchy, the GT Black Series will land in showrooms in early 2021 with a base price of $326,050 once a mandatory $1,050 destination charge enters the equation. Pricing for the standard GT starts at $116,950, so you could buy two base models and build a garage to keep them in for about the same amount of money required to buy the Black Series. It sounds like the king of all GTs lives up to the hype, however.

Power comes from a hand-built 4.0-liter V8 that's twin-turbocharged to develop 720 horsepower at 6,700-6,900 rpm and 590 pound-feet of torque between 2,000 and 6,000 rpm. It spins the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission linked to steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. AMG quotes a 3.1-second sprint from zero to 60 mph, which makes the Black Series the quickest GT, and a top speed of 202 mph.

Buyers waiting in line for the chance to scoop up a Black Series care more about the Nürburgring record it recently set (it's the quickest street-legal car around the track) than about what's on the list of standard features, but AMG nonetheless provided highlights from the specifications sheet. Every GT receives leather upholstery with orange or silver contrast stitching, flat black carbon fiber interior trim, lightweight door panels, and cloth door handles like the ones found in many race cars. Owners also have a manually-adjustable front splitter to play with, and the Black Series rides on 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rear wheels wrapped by Michelin tires.

Orders for the GT Black Series will be accepted for a limited time only. Mercedes-AMG hasn't revealed how many units of the GT Black Series it will make, but it told us the model will be a rare sight. "We haven’t announced a set number. However, its production will be limited to only model year 2021," a spokesperson told Autoblog.

