The 2022 Honda Civic will finally be unveiled tonight, and you can watch the reveal of the small sedan right here. It starts at 9:45 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on Twitch, but we'll have the stream included on this post, too.

We've actually seen a fair bit of the new Honda Civic thanks to patent renderings of both the sedan and hatchback bodystyles, which you can see at the embedded links. What we've seen so far is that the design will be heavily influenced by the current Accord. We also know that the coupe has been cancelled, but there will be Si and Type R variants coming down the road.

And of course we'll have a full post with all the photos and details about the car that will be available as soon as it's revealed. So stay tuned to Autoblog for all your Civic details.