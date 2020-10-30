Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In this week's gaming roundup Playstation 5 loses a launch title but swaps it for a potentially better one, and yes, Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed yet again.

Destruction Allstars gets delayed to February 2021

The biggest bummer of the week comes in the form of a delay for the ex-PS5-launch-title Destruction AllStars. The game is a vehicular combat game (RIP Twisted Metal) with a colorful, almost Overwatch-like aesthetic. Initially, the game was set to launch on November 12 alongside the new Playstation, but unfortunately, it's now been delayed to February. Honestly, this game didn't really look all that special to me, so this delay isn't really breaking my heart. In fact, it comes with a fantastic silver lining. Although gamers are losing Destruction Allstars as a launch title, they're gaining something that is likely even better...

WRC 9 revealed as PS5 launch title - featuring 4K, 60fps, and a free upgrade from the PS4 version

This one came out of absolutely nowhere and it's a great surprise. It was announced this week that WRC 9 is releasing along with the Playstation 5, and this next-gen version looks great. WRC 9 was originally released on September 1st for current-gen consoles, but it's getting a bit of a next-gen upgrade for this new release. This new version runs at 4K 60fps, which will offer a more smooth and graphically beautiful performance than what was possible on current-gen consoles. The best part, though, is that if you already own WRC 9 for PS4, you'll be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game for free. Developers have been handling next-gen upgrades on a case-by-case basis, and I'm glad that Kylotonn and Nacon, the developer and publisher (respectively) of WRC 9 have done the consumer-friendly thing and decided to make their upgrade free. It's a great look, and makes it even easier to recommend this truly awesome game. You can read some of our thoughts on the game right here, or look into getting a copy for yourself right here.

Cyberpunk 2077 gets delayed for the ... 3rd time?

In news that isn't particularly surprising at all, Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed yet again, but thankfully, not for very long this time. The release date has been pushed back from November 19th to December 10th, so we'll have to wait just a bit longer to start cruising around in those sweet, sweet future cars. While it's always a bummer having to wait longer for a game you're really excited about, I'm choosing to look at the positives here. We're about to be hit with a truly absurd amount of new, seemingly great games over the next two months. The newest Call of Duty, the newest Assassin's Creed, Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remake and Cyberpunk were all originally going to release within 10 days of each other. That's, uh, too much. Now, thanks to this delay, some other games will have some time to breathe, and maybe, just maybe, all of the games dropping in the next few weeks will get a fair amount of time to shine. If you want to pre-order a copy of Cyberpunk, you can do that right here. We're pretty sure that no more delays are coming down the pipeline. Probably.

