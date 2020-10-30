Fisker officially goes public, on track for 2022 production

Fisker has officially gone public, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under "FSR" as of Friday, the company announced this week. It was taken public as part of a merger/acquisition by Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

"All the external pieces are now in place to execute our unique, asset-light business strategy, with today’s funding and the strategic cooperation announced with Magna on Oct. 15," said Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker, in the company's announcement. "We can now fully turn our attention to developing and launching the revolutionary, all-electric Fisker Ocean into the heart of the midsize SUV market, expected to commence in Q4 2022. We appreciate the confidence from all our shareholders and intend to deliver on our stated goals."

Fisker announced last week that auto supplier Magna will provide the vehicle platform and build the electric carmaker's Ocean SUV. As part of the deal, Magna will receive warrants to purchase a stake of up to 6% in Fisker, giving the EV maker an overall valuation of about $3 billion, Fisker Chief Executive Henrik Fisker told Reuters.

"As a result of the completion of the transaction, Fisker expects to have in excess of $1.0 billion (net of transaction fees and expenses) of cash on the balance sheet and no funded debt. This amount is expected to fully fund Fisker operations and the development of the Fisker Ocean program through the planned start of production in Q4 2022."

Fisker, which is merging with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp, said it had finalized a deal with Canada's Magna to build the Ocean in Europe, marking the Canadian supplier's first entry into contract manufacturing for an EV startup. While Magna has built vehicles for traditional automakers for years, analysts and investors have speculated it could eventually build for technology companies like Apple.

Fisker stock was up more than 10% in its first day of trading (as of publication time).

This article contains reporting by Reuters.

