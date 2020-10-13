For those of you who like the idea of the Tesla Model 3 but find that it looks too much like a duck-billed platypus, well you're in luck. The bumper kit you see here will be sold by Startech, the offshoot of German tuner Brabus tasked with creating aftermarket upgrades for brands that aren't Mercedes-Benz. In other words, it should actually be a quality piece. The price tag, without installation, is €1,100, which works out to $1,290. Pricing and availability for the U.S. market was not indicated.

Startech also created a rear bumper kit and an elaborate spoiler that extends over the rear fenders. The car you see here has also been lowered, because of course it was. By German tuner standards, it's actually quite subdued.

Now, is this better than the normal Model 3? You tell us! In any event, this Startech kit provides a glimpse of what the Model 3 might look like with a different face. Sure, it's a bit Lambo and there's certainly the matter of mimicking an enormous air intake for a car that doesn't need to take in air. So maybe it's actually terrible, but one thing's for sure: it doesn't look like a platypus any more.

