Meet the BMW M 1000 RR. It's BMW's first M-branded motorcycle, and as such, it's chock full of the best bits and pieces the German manufacturer could scrounge up in an effort to meet its maximum two-wheeled on-track performance capabilities. It all adds up to a 212-horsepower package that weighs just 423 pounds.

The M 1000 RR's 999cc four-cylinder engine is fitted with Mahle two-ring pistons and titanium connecting rods from Pankl. All the air-pumping bits have been redesigned, the compression ratio bumped to 13.5:1 and the exhaust system is crafted from titanium. The engine's redline sits at 15,100 rpm, peak power is made at 14,500, and BMW says it makes more power from 6,000 to redline than the standard S 1000 RR. Put another way, it's clearly designed for track supremacy, but BMW says it's still tractable enough for the street.

Take a gander at the high-res image gallery to see all the carbon fiber affixed to the chassis and bodywork. Pay special attention to the wheels and winglets — BMW says the aero package was designed in a wind tunnel to provide enough downforce to keep the front wheel on the ground under hard acceleration without reducing the bike's top speed. A 6.5-inch digital display sits directly in front of the rider. A lap timer and data logger are optionally available as part of the M competition package that also includes a lighter swingarm, carbon fiber and milled parts packages and a unique maintenance- and friction-free chain.

The electronics package includes Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race modes, along with three extended Race Pro riding modes and the latest generation of BMW's Dynamic Traction Control and wheelie function that is fed data from a six-axis sensor box. Launch control, hill-start control, and a shift assist for clutchless shifting are all included.

Pricing for the U.S. hasn't yet been announced, but we wouldn't be surprised if it were around double the S 1000 RR’s $17,490 retail price. Only 500 will be made for sales worldwide, so if you want one, we'd suggest getting in touch with your nearest dealership in short order.