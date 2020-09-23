A new STX Special Edition Package is now available on the 2021 Ford Ranger in its base XL trim. It brings some appearance and tech extras to the cheap, base level Ranger that were previously reserved for the more expensive XLT trim.

The package costs $995, and it includes the eight-inch touchscreen running Sync 3 with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, silver-painted interior accents, privacy glass with rear defroster and 18-inch black-painted wheels. To tack it on, you’ll first need to select the STX Appearance Package, which has a starting price of $29,240. So with the added package, you’re looking at a $30,235 base truck. It’s available in both the SuperCab and SuperCrew body styles, and can also be equipped in tandem with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

If you want to go even further, Ford will let you combine this package with the FX2 or FX4 Off-Road Package. The biggest benefit to us is the ability to get the eight-inch touchscreen with the smartphone connectivity apps. Making it standard equipment without the package is the best possible solution, but this is a decent way to get the tech onto the base truck.

Ford says that 75 percent of Ranger buyers opt for trucks with appearance packages on them, which is another reason it’s decided to categorize this equipment group as an appearance package. The wheels do add a nice touch to the largely blacked-out trim. Starting today, this package will be available on all 2021 Ranger XLs.