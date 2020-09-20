Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Transcript: Telepresence robotics reimagined with cardboard. Smartipresence is a 6-inch DIY telepresence robot that uses cardboard, an electronics kit, and your smartphone. Smartipresence uses the circuit board, motors, and battery from the Smartibot Kit. Adding the cardboard parts turns it into a mini telepresence bot. You can remotely look around and move forward and backward. A low-ratio motor is used for tilting the phone, allowing the operator to look up and down. No word yet on when the Smartipresence Kit will be available in stores.

You can check out the Smartipresence and Smartibot Kit here, but they're not the only head-turning miniature robots out there. Makeblock mBot Robot Kit is another awesome gadget currently on Amazon. This one has the ability to teach children entry-level programming.

Makeblock mBot Robot Kit - $69.99 (30% off) at Amazon.com