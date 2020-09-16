The Ferrari Portofino originally made its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show, and after three years, it's time for an update to the brand's 2+2 retractable hardtop, which arrives in the form of the 2021 Ferrari Portofino M. More power, a new gearbox, and new driver-assist features highlight the changes.

The M retains the Portofino's 3.9-liter (3855cc) twin-turbocharged V8, but Ferrari engineers have been able to wring out additional horsepower. Revised camshaft profiles increase valve lift, the turbochargers can now spin 5,000 rpm faster, and a particulate filter has been added to the exhaust system. Output increases to 612 horsepower, an additional 20 prancing horses compared to the current Portofino's 592 ponies. The peak torque output of 560 pound-feet is unchanged, although the torque curve is steeper.

The Portofino M's V8 exhales through a new exhaust system that is claimed to deliver improved sound quality as well as reduced backpressure. The two silencers have been removed, and the bypass valves are now oval-shaped.

The revised engine is paired with a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Replacing the previous seven-speed unit, the new gearbox is said to deliver smoother gear changes at low speeds and improved response. (This transmission differs from the eight-speed unit in the SF90 Stradale in its ratios and in its use of a mechanical reverse gear.)

Buyers will be able to further wring out the Portofino M with the addition of a Race setting to the Manettino drive-mode selector, which joins the previous Wet, Comfort, Sport, and ESC OFF modes. Drivers also are assisted by an enhanced suite of tech helpers, which now includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a surround-view camera system, traffic-sign recognition, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability.

Styling tweaks are typically the major element of any mid-cycle update, but they're barely discernible here. The front fascia has been ever-so-slightly reshaped, the slits in the front fenders now extend forward of the front wheel arches, and the rear diffuser has been redesigned. Ferrari says the changes enhance aerodynamics.

With the current Portofino priced at $214,733, you'll likely need to bring a briefcase with a bit more cash than that to drive home in a Portofino M, although pricing has not yet been announced. U.S. deliveries of the Portofino M are set to begin next summer.

Related Video: