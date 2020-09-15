After a decade, we're finally getting a new Nissan Z sports car. And we get our first look at it, the Z Proto, tonight at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. You can see the whole thing in the live stream embedded at the top of this post.

We'll be watching along, and you'll be able to get all the details on the sports car in a complete reveal post when the wraps have been pulled off the car.

While you're waiting for the car to be revealed, you may be interested in some of our coverage of past Z cars. We have an overview of the model's history, as well as our most recent review of the current Z linked below.

