Transcript: Mario Kart just got “real.” The beloved racing game is getting the augmented reality treatment. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will use the Nintendo Switch as its remote control. The game uses a real-life R/C replica of a kart with a camera attached to the top. Use objects around your house to customize your course, and with the help of the camera the track comes to life, streaming all the action from the kart cam to your TV. Mario Kart Live comes with 4 gates, 2 arrow signboards, and the option of choosing between Mario or Luigi as your racer. Expect Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit in stores on October 16th.

We're super excited for the new twist on Mario Kart, but we still have about a month to go before we can get our hands on it. If you want to scratch the itch and don't want to wait, then keep it "old school" with the Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle. You’ll be able to enjoy the best Mario Kart game (so far) without all the extra cleanup. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch's are pretty tough to find right now. You can pick one up from Amazon for either several hundred dollars over retail price, or you can take a swing and try to purchase one from a potentially sketchy seller ... but we'd recommend you don't do that. Instead, Gamestop of all places has the sought-after console in stock at retail price, ready for delivery in just a few days. You can check it out there if you're really itching for some Nintendo, or, of course, just wait until Nintendo has the supply to fill retailers once more!

Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $359.99 at Gamestop.com