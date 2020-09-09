Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Transcript: 2-in-1 versatile bike. Convercycle bike can create cargo space as needed. This unique bike transforms between two modes - a short agile bike for quick maneuvers and a cargo hauler. The cargo space can be extended to carry a little over 396 lbs. Convercycle bike comes in two variants, standard or electric. The electric version includes a 36-volt battery and can travel 37 to 40 miles per charge. Pricing starts at a little over $2,388.

Obviously, $2,388 is pretty steep for a bike, even if it is part Transformer. If you're just looking for something to get you around town, check out the Schwinn Meridian Tricycle which features a cargo basket of its own, or grab an add-on for your current bike in the form of a Burley Flatbed Utility Cargo Bike Trailer.

Schwinn Meridian Adult Tricycle - $450 at Amazon.com

Burley Flatbed Utility Cargo Bike Trailer - $199.99 (20% off) at Amazon.com