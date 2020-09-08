Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

There are few vehicles that come to mind when you think about the perfect car, but the Porsche 911 is definitely one of them, and Omaze is raffling one off, specifically a 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet.

Win a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet, $20,000 and lunch with Patrick Dempsey - Enter at Omaze

Most recently, Road Test Editor Zac Palmer got behind the wheel of the 911 Carrera 4S, so we’ll let him tell you about it:

It’s special from the second you twist the fob to the left of the steering wheel. Nothing else in the automotive world sounds like a 911. Other Porsches with a V8 or V6 sound good, but this flat-six lets you know it’s a different kind of animal right away. The whirring and raw mechanical goodness is there at idle, and it only gets better as the revs climb.

Taking advantage of this model’s all-wheel-drive system is the first thing on our minds. Porsche claims to have improved the front axle drive componentry for the 992. The clutch and differential are now water-cooled, and it features reinforced clutches. This increases both durability and load capacity, and it also allows for a more accurate adjustment of clutch force. The greater capability of the driven front axle should result in better traction and handling in all conditions, wet and dry. In most circumstances, the majority of the torque heads rearward (up to 100 percent). Unlike some all-wheel-drive performance cars, though, the 911 Carrera 4 doesn’t have a mode that fully disconnects the front axle.

Activating launch control seems like the most obvious way to see how well Porsche is able to put all 443 horses to the ground. Just like every other new Porsche these days, the launch experience is akin to being punched in the chest. The engine revs up to 5,000 rpm, then you’re rocketed away without hesitation or lag as the eight-speed PDK transmission does its job flawlessly. Fair warning, the launch will cause cell phones to fly out of your passenger’s hands and into their face if they’re not holding on tight enough. Ask us how we know.

Honestly, by now we're not sure why you’re still reading this and you’re not on Omaze buying as many entries as you can. The 911 is a car that anyone would be happy to have in their garage, but if that isn’t enough to entice you, maybe this will: It comes with $20K in cash for you to do whatever you wish. Plus, in entering, you’ll be helping out The Dempsey Center.

“The Dempsey Center is committed to making life better for people managing the impact of cancer, including cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and family members of all ages. Their services include oncology massage therapy, acupuncture, counseling and support groups, movement and fitness classes, and nutrition education. Your donation will help ensure all services are provided at no cost.”

If you want this 911, enter soon as the deadline for entries is September 10, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PT.