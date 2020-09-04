The 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder was used to set the record, and Porsche says the car was completely stock, even running the standard Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Guinness’ test consists of running as fast as you can through 51 cones placed 50 feet apart, without touching any of them. If you do clip a cone, the time doesn’t count Chambers’ time of 47.45 seconds beats the previous record of 48.11 seconds set by Jia Qiang last year in a Chevrolet Camaro .

There’s a new Guinness World Record holder for the fastest vehicle slalom, and 16-year-old Chloe Chambers is the driver that set it. Chambers has seven years of racing experience in multiple karting series, and Porsche provided official support for this slalom record run.

“It looks easy, but it’s really not – to weave between 50 cones as fast as possible, trying to beat a record time and knowing I couldn’t touch a single one for the run to count – I definitely felt the pressure,” Chambers says. “Everything came together on my final run; the car worked beautifully and I found the grip I needed. Thank you to my family and to Porsche for supporting and believing in me.”

Porsche North America CEO added: “We couldn’t be more proud that Chloe set the record. From the whole Porsche family we send our heartfelt congratulations – we’re pleased to have been able to support Chloe with her ambitious record attempt and share her relief that it was successful.”

Do check out the awesome video of the run at the top of this post to see the record run.

