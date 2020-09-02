Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Who hasn't found oneself at some time dreaming about what it would be like to leave most of our belongings, hop into a van and tour the continent — waking up, throwing open the doors on our home on wheels, and taking in the view of the Grand Canyon, Yosemite or Zion National Park.

Of course, that is an incredibly romantic view of van life. In all honesty I love hot showers and sitting on my porch sipping a hot cup of coffee too much to sell my house and put that money into upgrading a Sprinter or Econoline. But maybe there's a way to have a house and a van life too.

Enter Omaze, a company that markets nonprofits through charity auctions. It offers prizes like trips to Bali, coffee with David Lynch, and, perhaps more interesting to our audience, a slew of vehicle prizes, with this particular one being a Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 van with $60,000 worth of customizations from Vansmith, valued at $112,000, with the taxes covered. They’ll deliver it to you, or, fly you out to Boulder, Colorado, so you can drive it home yourself through the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Win a Dream Sprinter Van with $60,000 worth of customizations - Enter at Omaze

And if you don’t win, you can sleep easy knowing that your donation went to a good cause.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. The donations themselves benefit Access Fund, which is an organization that “protects America's outdoor climbing areas and conserves the climbing environment.”

Every year, Access Fund works to “protect public lands, restore climbing areas, replace aging bolts, buy threatened climbing areas, educate responsible climbers and empower local advocates.”

If you want this van, and let’s be honest, who wouldn’t, enter quickly as the deadline to enter is November 11, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.