Transcript: An innovative standing wheelchair. Laddroller is an electric wheelchair concept designed by Dimitrios Petrotos. This standing wheelchair concept brings 4 wheels closer together, changing the look and structure of the device. The large wheels in the front provide the ability to climb up and down steps. The modular design gives it portability. It can even be operated manually if the battery dies out.

Although this standing electric wheelchair is still in the developing stages, if you're looking for a solid mobility device, the ATTO folding mobility scooter from Moving Life is available on Amazon. It’s a full-sized scooter with a unique foldable design. When folded, the ATTO looks like a suitcase.

ATTO Folding Mobility Scooter - $2,799 at Amazon.com