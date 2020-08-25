The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe brings a lot of improvements over its predecessor, especially with performance. But those improvements will cost you. The new model starts at $117,050 with destination charge. That's just over $3,000 more than the old GLE 63 S.

The extra money is arguably worth it. The new GLE 63 S gets the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that makes 26 more horsepower and 66 more pound-feet of torque than the outgoing twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8. Total output is 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. It gets the new GLE 63 S to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds whereas the old model did it in just over 4 seconds.

Other improvements include the adoption of a nine-speed automatic over the seven-speed and the addition of an electronically-controlled locking differential that can provide torque vectoring. The interior is fully up-to-date with all the latest Mercedes infotainment tech and stylish trimmings. And it gets the excellent chassis shared with the recently redesigned GLE-Class. All this makes the upcharge seem fairly reasonable. If you're interested in one, they go on sale toward the end of this year.

