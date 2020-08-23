Transcript: A portable all-terrain motorbike. This Russian-made motorbike from Motorcycle 2x2 is a must-have for off-roaders and outdoor enthusiasts. The Taurus 2x2 is powered by a 4 stroke gas-powered engine, making 7 horsepower with 210 cc displacement. Taurus can travel 2 to 3 hours on a single tank of gas. On land, it has a top speed of 22 mph. Inflated tires allow the Taurus 2x2 to float on water, and it collapses for easy storage and portability. The total cost of the Taurus is $1,700, but it’s currently only available in Russia. Motorcycle 2x2 is working on plans for wider export to Europe and the U.S.

While the Taurus 2x2 isn’t available in the U.S. and Europe yet, if you're looking for a sweet outdoor motorbike (for nearly half the price) we recommend taking a look at the M Massimo Motor Warrior200, with speeds reaching up to 30 mph.

