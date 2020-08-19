Transcript: Foldable self-balancing mobility board. UrmO was designed by ex-Tesla and BMW engineers. The German-made board includes a patent-pending folding mechanism, making it easy to fold and unfold in a matter of seconds. UrmO is powered by a 280-Wh battery that can fully charge in 2 hours, providing 13 miles of range per charge and a top speed of 10 mph. UrmO can hold up to 265 lbs on massive 14-inch wheels. There is also an optional, extendable handlebar attachment.

You can pre-order UrmO right here, but if you're looking for some mobility a little sooner, the Segway Ninebot S-Plus is available now and can reach speeds of up to 12.5 mph with a 22-mile range fully charged.

Segway Ninebot S-Plus - $779.00 at Amazon.com

