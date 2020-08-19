Watch a sinkhole in China swallow 21 vehicles

A huge sinkhole swallowed 21 vehicles on Wednesday (August 19). The road collapsed after midnight in southwest China, state media CCTV reported.

Video footage obtained by CCTV shows the moment cars parked near a shopping mall dropped into a huge sinkhole when the road in front of the building suddenly caved in.

Fifteen vehicles have been lifted up and no casualties were reported, according to CCTV. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Sichuan province, through which the Yangtze river flows, has been battering against a new round of torrential rainfall and raised its emergency response to the maximum level on Tuesday.