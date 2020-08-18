Mazda announced early Tuesday that the 2021 CX-9 is getting a nip-and-tuck styling update along with some updated tech, including a new 10.25-inch infotainment system powered by the latest version of Mazda Connect.

Mazda may have oversold things a bit by saying the 2021 CX-9 styling is new in the strictest sense. We only have this photo and Mazda's press release to go on, but from what we can tell, the changes are effectively relegated to trim elements available with certain option packages or trim levels, and mostly at the higher end. The fundamental shapes of the 2021 CX-9's body panels remain identical to 2020's, while changes include a new grille and wheel design on the Signature model.

The biggest changes come care of the Carbon Edition, which gets "Polymetal Gray" exterior paint, gloss black door mirrors, a unique gloss black front grille and 20-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels. Inside, it adds red leather seats and black interior trim on the dash, door panels and handle bezels.

In addition to the larger screen and updated infotainment interface, Mazda says the 2021 CX-9 will now offer wireless device charging, with a new pad incorporated into the cubby area forward of the gear selector.

The most exciting Mazda news for the coming model year might be the introduction of the turbocharged Mazda3, but here in Crossoverland, improvements to the CX-9 are both welcome and necessary. Mazda's stylish three-row is attractive and great to drive, but compromised in terms of practicality for those very reasons. Look for the '21 CX-9 to hit showrooms later this year.

