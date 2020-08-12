Rocket League’s upcoming update is a huge one — it will not only make the game free to play on all platforms, it will also introduce cross-platform progression. Now, Psyonix has detailed how cross-platform progression will work for the car racing/soccer title and how you’ll be prompted to make an or link to an existing Epic Games account to take advantage of the feature after you upgrade.

See, Rocket League will also debut on the Epic Games Store (and leave Steam completely) with the next update. The developer says that after you link an Epic Games profile, you’ll be asked to set a Primary Platform. That will serve as the source of progression, including your Rocket Pass Progress, Competitive Rank and XP Level, for all the platforms you connect. Once that’s set up, you’ll be able to link your PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Nintendo Switch Online and Steam accounts.