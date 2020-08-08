Nissan just opened its futuristic new Pavilion exhibition near its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, and it’s inaugurating the facility with what it says is a global first: Visitors can use their electric vehicles to discharge electricity back to the building in lieu of paying for parking.

It’s a demonstration of the Nissan Energy Share system, which enables EVs to charge their batteries, power homes or buildings, or feed energy back into the grid, effectively turning vehicle batteries into mobile energy storage devices. Nissan last year said that Leaf models already on the roads globally contain more than 10 gigawatt-hours of combined energy storage potential.

Originally targeted to open during the 2020 Summer Olympics in neighboring Tokyo, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pavilion is Nissan’s 32,800 square-foot, zero-emission exhibit to innovation and mobility. It’s powered by its own solar panels and hydroelectric energy, and it houses interactive exhibits on Nissan’s ProPilot driver-assist technology, connected car systems, Formula E simulations and other exhibits. It also houses the Chaya Cafe, which highlights local and sustainably grown produce, and which runs on electricity supplied by Leaf batteries charged by solar panels on the Pavilion’s roof. The facility will also serve as a location for future product reveals.