Following in the path of the next Consumer Electronics Show's in-person exhibition, the 2020 SEMA show has officially been canceled. Organizers have indicated that there may be a virtual event of some sort, since a survey sent to possible attendees showed interest. Specifics beyond that haven't been provided.

Up until now, the show was still on, but with a litany of safety protocols. People would be required to wear masks, temperatures would be checked, one-way aisles set up and additional cleaning scheduled. Social distancing would also be pushed, too. Of course, anyone who has been to SEMA knows that with the amount of people, it would be extremely difficult to social distance at all. And the fact that a large portion of the show happens indoors would further complicate things.

With SEMA scratched, the next auto show on the docket that hasn't yet been canceled is the L.A. Auto Show. It's still scheduled for the second half of November. But with SEMA gone and CES going virtual, we've got our doubts about L.A. happening either.

Related Video: