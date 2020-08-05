Honda recalls 608,000 vehicles over failures of backup camera, instruments

Honda has announced a recall of 608,000 SUVs and vans due to faulty software that can cause the instrument display panel to to black out key information and the backup camera to fail (via Consumer Reports). The vehicles affected include 2018-2020 Odysseys, 2019-2020 Passports and 2019-2021 Pilots, all of which were shipped with “inappropriate software programming,” according to Honda.

There are two separate recalls, with the first affecting all of the above vehicles, and involving the backup camera display software. According to the NHTSA, “incorrect central network software programming may cause several errors to occur that can delay or prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.” That means the vehicles don’t comply with federal regulations and could obviously pose a hazard for drivers.

The other issue is “incorrect instrument panel control module software [that] can cause the instrument panel to not display critical information, such as engine oil pressure, speedometer, and gear selector position until the next ignition cycle,” according to the NHTSA. The latter issue affects 500,000 vehicles, including all of the above except for 2018 Honda Odyssey vans.

The recall is expected to start in September, and you’ll need to fix the first issue around the backup camera by taking your vehicle to a dealer for reprogramming. However, the second problem can be fixed either by a dealer or an over-the-air software update. Honda recalled some 232,000 Accords and Insights in 2018 over a similar backup camera issue.