Transcript: Wash your clothes and get a workout. This bicycle attachment washes your clothes while you ride. While in Africa washing his clothes, creator Rich Hewitt was inspired to simplify the process. He came up with SpinCycle, an attachable device for your bicycle. It uses the back wheel to spin the barrel and begin the washing. When you're done, you can then remove the bike from the washing basin and ride to your destination.

