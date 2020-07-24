The word iconic probably gets thrown around a bit too often but it definitely applies here, because when you think of motorcycles in the U.S., one name comes to mind: Harley-Davidson. Started in 1903, the brand has a huge following and along with Indian Motorcycles, was one of two American motorcycle companies to make it through the Great Depression. And thanks to Omaze, you can get behind the wheel, er, in the driver's seat, wait no, that’s not quite right. You can win one, is what I’m trying to say. A $40,000 CVO Street Glide to be precise. Plus, they’ll fly you out to the H-D HQ in Milwaukee for a tour of the Harley museum, given by the curator himself.

This 98 horsepower chopper has a top speed of 100 miles per hour, a 6-gallon fuel tank and gets 41 miles to the gallon, so yes, if you plan on doing a cross country road trip, you’ll be stopping to fuel up quite often, but take solace in the fact that you didn’t have to pay for the bike you’re riding.

The best part of all of this is that the proceeds of this raffle go toward helping Team Rubicon Disaster Response. This isn’t the first time Omaze has donated to this cause, but if you’re unfamiliar, “Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. They’ve activated the full team in support of COVID-19 relief. Across the country, volunteers are working on the ground in areas that need it most: isolation shelters, where they serve in-between medical staff and patients, making sure patients are looked after and requests are handled; food bank warehouses, where they provide support and safe, direct delivery services to food insecure populations; mobile medical testing centers, where they offer planning, coordination, and logistics support; and so much more.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, While $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

If you want this opportunity to snag a Harley enter quickly, as the deadline to enter is July 30, 2020, at 11:59pm PDT.

