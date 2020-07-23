If you’ve spent any kind of time on this website, which since you’re reading this you have, it’s likely you’ve heard a bit about "Gymkhana," the rubber-burning drifting video series featuring Ken Block that has traveled all over the world, tearing up tires in all sorts of Subaru and Ford vehicles.

"Gymkhana" has grown from its humble beginnings in an airplane hangar over a decade ago to an entire brand now, with a behind-the-scenes series on Amazon and hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. And you can be a part of it, thanks to Omaze.

Instead of Ken Block behind the wheel of the next video, he’s handing off to Travis Pastrana, and you can score a cameo. Here are the details, from Omaze: “You and a friend will be flown out to a top-secret location to see all the tire-smoking, rally-jumping and adrenaline-fueled awesomeness for yourself. The Hoonigan team will hook you up with stunt training and help you get as close to the action as you want. Plus, they’ll even put you IN the video (which will be seen by millions of people around the world)! Finally, you’ll sit down with the man-of-the-hour himself, Travis Pastrana, for lunch and some photos. Buckle up for a wild ride! Flights and hotel included.”

Only enter if you like the smell of burning rubber, because there is sure to be a lot of it. The best part of all of this is that the proceeds of this raffle go toward helping Team Rubicon Disaster Response. This isn’t the first time Omaze has donated to this cause, but if you’re unfamiliar, “Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. They’ve activated the full team in support of COVID-19 relief. Across the country, volunteers are working on the ground in areas that need it most: isolation shelters, where they serve in-between medical staff and patients, making sure patients are looked after and requests are handled; food bank warehouses, where they provide support and safe, direct delivery services to food insecure populations; mobile medical testing centers, where they offer planning, coordination, and logistics support; and so much more.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, While $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

If you want this opportunity to be a part of "Gymkhana," enter quickly, as the deadline to enter is July 23, 2020, at 11:59pm PDT.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.