Transcript: Autonomous wheelchair service. WHILL is designed to help people navigate large areas like airports, museums, and more without having to use physical force or a joystick. Summon WHILL via its app, and use an on-board tablet to input your desired destination. On-board sensors provide collision avoidance. WHILL currently has a non-autonomous version for $4,599 which includes all-wheel drive, a top speed of 5.5 mph, and 12-miles of range on a single charge.

While the WHILL autonomous wheelchair is still being tested and their non-autonomous version is a bit pricey, there are alternative power wheelchairs that you can order on Amazon like the Forcemech Voyager R2. This one is foldable and can reach speeds of up to 4 mph. It even has a travel distance of up to 16 miles per charge.

Forcemech Voyager R2 - $2,198 at Amazon.com

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.