Transcript: A unique bike and lock design. These may look like your average bikes, but the German-made YERKA Bikes have a special built-in tool. The seat doubles as the lock for the bike. YERKA uses a reinforced aluminum padlock with an independent cylinder. The frame is made out of Chromoly and aluminum series 6. The 3-speed YERKA V3 retails for $799.

If the $799 price tag seems a bit high, then the Kryptonite Evolution U-Lock price tag of $77.95 could be a great alternative for securing your bicycle.

Kryptonite Evolution U-Lock - $77.95 at Amazon.com

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.