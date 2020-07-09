On one hand, now is the perfect time for Aston Martin's very first production SUV to roll off the assembly line. Because there's nothing like an expensive luxury sport utility vehicle to rake in some cash when the going gets tough, as has been the case for the premium British automaker since it launched its stock IPO in 2018. On the other hand, even a flashy utility vehicle faces major headwinds in these difficult times as the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate headlines.

In any case, the Aston Martin DBX has officially entered production at the automaker's facility at St Athan in Wales. The first model was painted in a lovely hue that the automaker calls Stirling Green and that otherwise adorns Aston Martin's racing vehicles. The company says it has received more than 2,000 orders for the DBX so far, and the first deliveries will begin later this month.

A milestone moment.



Just over four years since we announced our investment in a brand new manufacturing facility at St Athan in Wales, the first Aston Martin to be “Hand Made in Wales” – DBX - has been driven off the production line.#AstonMartin #DBX #BeautifulIsRelentless pic.twitter.com/nI5V7BaZWr — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) July 9, 2020

Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer, said from the launch, “We are incredibly proud of our first SUV, which is as much of an Aston Martin as any one of our sports cars. From my design team to the engineers, the vehicle dynamics team and all the experts who hand-craft this beautiful car, here at St Athan, the DBX has become the car that will drive Aston Martin into a bold new era.”

Here's hoping Reichman is right and that Aston Martin can turn its fading fortunes around.

