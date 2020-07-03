This weekend we're getting ready to celebrate one of our favorite holidays - New Blipshift Apparel Drop Day! Blipshift is celebrating the 4th of July weekend the best way they know how, by adding a bunch of awesome new designs to the store for a limited time sale. They're calling it the USAE collection and it features shirts, camp mugs, hats, and yes, even face masks. If you're getting sick of wearing that "doctor blue" mask, why not upgrade to something a little more fashionable? There's no reason you can't look cool while taking health precautions.

If you don't want to miss your chance at some apparel featuring the fan-favorite lug nut and wrench flag design, make sure to check it out here, but be quick! They won't be around forever. And of course, don't forget to enjoy your 4th of July weekend!

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.