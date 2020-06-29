Mercedes-Benz is adding a third engine option to the Sprinter range. Motorists in the market for a fuel-efficient full-size van will soon be able to order the company's biggest van model with a four-cylinder turbodiesel under the hood.

With 2.0 liters of displacement, the Sprinter's new diesel engine develops 190 horsepower and a stout 324 pound-feet of torque. It spins the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy figures haven't been published, but this variant should stand out as the efficiency champ of the Sprinter line-up.

Sprinter buyers who order the 2.0-liter turbodiesel will be able to haul up to 6,636 pounds depending on how they configure their van, and tow between 5,000 and 7,500 pounds. Top speed is electronically limited to 90 mph, which is plenty in a studio apartment-sized box on wheels that's up to 290 inches long and 111 inches tall.

There are no visual differences between the 2.0-liter-equipped Sprinter and variants fitted with the gasoline-burning four or the turbodiesel V6. The list of standard features includes keyless entry, a hold function, a pair of USB-C ports, shift paddles and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel. Power-operated front seats, an electric side sliding door, a heated windshield, and what Mercedes calls a high-performance air conditioning system are optional.

Mercedes-Benz will only offer the turbodiesel four-cylinder in the cargo-hauling Sprinter; Autoblog learned from a company spokesperson that there are currently no plans to put the engine in the passenger-carrying model. Pricing starts at $38,770 for the regular van with a 144-inch wheelbase, $44,100 for mid-range version with a 170-inch wheelbase, and $45,950 for the extra-long model with an extended rear overhang.

For context, Mercedes charges $34,394 for a 144-inch model with the gasoline-powered four, and $40,620 for the same van equipped with the more powerful 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel. At the other end of the spectrum, the extended variant costs $47,800 with six cylinders in its engine bay; it's not available with the gasoline engine.

