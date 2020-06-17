We’ve driven the updated 2021 Toyota Supras already, and now we know the prices for the more powerful inline-six and the new four-cylinder. The inline-six price increases by a smidge, up to $51,945, including the $955 destination charge. That’s a $1,000 increase to the base model, but the Supra 3.0 Premium only increases by $500, up to $54,490. Toyota gave the 3.0 more power this year, re-tuned the suspension and added bracing, so you are getting a bit more for your dollar in 2021.

If you want the Supra 2.0, it’ll be $43,945. That makes the price spread between the base 3.0 and 2.0 exactly $8,000. That’s about what we predicted. We were hoping for a base price closer to the $40,000 mark, but the Supra 2.0 is still a superb sports car for $43,945. If you want the Safety and Technology package available for the 2.0, it’ll be an extra $3,485. It includes a ton of equipment: adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, parking sensors, the JBL audio system, Apple CarPlay and Supra Connected Services. The same package, minus some equipment, costs $3,155 on the base 3.0, while it comes as standard equipment on the 3.0 Premium. If you’ve already chosen the 3.0 Premium, a Driver Assist Package for $1,195 is also available.