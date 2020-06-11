Roses are red, violets are blue, and neither are remotely as beautiful as this extremely rare 2012 Aston Martin V12 Zagato Coupe sporting Aston Martin Racing Green. The only example of its kind, It's currently listed for sale in the U.K.

Offered by Bell Sport & Classic, this V12 Zagato is the top layer of the cream of the crop. The engine plaque says the car is No. 2 of 2, but in reality, it's one of one. While the first of the two pre-production prototypes was built using part aluminum, part carbon fiber for the body, this example was built entirely out of aluminum. The two pre-pro cars were used for events, and customer viewings, and toured around the globe.

In total, a few more than 60 Aston Martin V12 Zagato Coupes were produced (some report 61, others say 64). It was unveiled at the 2011 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este as a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the DB4GT Zagato. Under the hood, it has a V12 that originally made 510 horsepower, and it shares mechanical parts from the V12 Vantage. It features several typical Zagato style characteristics, such as the double-bubble roof, wide-open grille, short body overhangs, and circular rear lighting. This example is right-hand-drive and features a manual transmission.

Despite its status as a pre-production vehicle, it has been owned before. Aston Martin had possession of the vehicle until 2016, when Zagato was set to take ownership for its own collection, but "a very special Aston Martin client" finessed it away from the manufacturers. Before he took the car in, it was given a "full recommissioning." Originally Titanium Grey, it was repainted Aston Martin Racing Green, and the interior was retrimmed as well.

The 2012 Aston Martin V12 Zagato Coupe is currently available for purchase.

