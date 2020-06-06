Fuelmatics lets you fuel up without leaving your car

You can get a full tank of gas without ever leaving the driver's seat

Jun 6th 2020 at 2:00PM

Transcript: Fuel up without leaving your car. Fuelmatics is a drive-thru refueling system that lets drivers stay inside the car. This concept is aimed at faster fueling “through automation.” The drive-thru refueling system is operated by using an app. You’re able to choose the fuel type and how much fuel you want. The system then removes the fuel door and inserts the nozzle to begin fueling. Once fueling is complete a message is sent to the app letting the driver know. What do you think of an autonomous fueling gas pump?

X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X