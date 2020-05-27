Watch live as SpaceX launches NASA astronauts [UPDATE: Scrubbed]

UPDATE: The launch has been scrubbed for today because of weather. The second attempt will come on Saturday.

The launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule, carrying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken into space, is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. EDT today. Though Elon Musk's space exploration company has been doing cargo runs to the International Space Station since 2012, this launch marks the first time a private company has attempted to fly humans to space. It is also the first manned launch from the United States since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.

If you've ever watched SpaceX video coverage of its launches, you know that the company puts on a good show. Expect to see amazing camera angles from both inside and outside the rocket and spacecraft. Assuming weather does not scrub today's launch, you can watch it all at the live feed above.

While you're waiting out the countdown, you can read more about the mission, about the sleek new suits and ship used by the veteran astronauts, and we use those new suits to reprise a brief history of spacesuits from a couple of years back.