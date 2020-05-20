From a manufacturer with its foundation firmly established in racing, the MV Agusta Rush 1000 is a bit of a strange beast. It's powerful, featuring a 998cc four-cylinder engine with F1-inspired radial valves and titanium connecting rods that produces 208 horsepower (or 212 hp with the available Racing Kit that includes revised ECU tuning and a titanium exhaust system), and fast, boasting a top speed of over 186 mph (300 km/h). But it's not really aimed at the traditional knee-dragging set, instead being positioned as a straight-line drag racing specialist.

MV Agusta fits the Rush 1000 with an aerodynamic rear wheel cover, which it calls "a technical solution used in drag races to reduce the coefficient of drag," along with a spoked front wheel, small rear subframe with a clipped tail section, and unique side-exit exhaust system. An eight-level traction control system along with a wheelie-control system and an up-and-down clutchless quickshifter for optimal acceleration performance. The Rush is based on the Brutale 1000 RR and features the same steel trellis chassis as that lovely machine. Suspension bits come from Öhlins and the brakes are supplied by Brembo.

Only 300 of these bikes are scheduled for production, each running $37,200. MV Agusta says production will begin in June, and paying customers should see the bikes by the end of that month.

