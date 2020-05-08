This job has taken us all over the globe, and once again we're heading to your TV, this time in the form of "The Autoblog Show."

Episode one is all about trucks. First up is our mid-size truck comparison. The world of mid-size pickup trucks looks vastly different than it did just five short years ago. On the first episode of "The Autoblog Show," we drive four of the most popular, the Toyota Tacoma, the Ford Ranger, the Jeep Gladiator, and the Chevrolet Colorado, on the twisty roads and dusty trails of northern Michigan to decide which deserves the crown. Join editors Alex Kierstein, Reese Counts, John Snyder and Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore as they spend a week behind the wheel to decide which pickup deserves the crown.

Afterwards, Senior Producer Christopher McGraw travels down under to show off an off-road pickup that hasn’t (yet) reached our shores, the diesel-powered Ford Ranger Raptor.

Watch "The Autoblog Show" on Verizon Fios TV Channel 604 at 7pm EST on Sunday. It can also be found on the Yahoo! Finance Channel on the Roku TV app or SamsungTV+.