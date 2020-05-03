Transcript: The bicycle reimagined. Halfbike 3 from Kolelinia Ltd is a unique looking bicycle. Its design was inspired by the Penny-Farthing high wheeler from 1870. The upright riding position is aimed at providing a low-impact, full-body workout and it uses ski principles for better control over the bike. It has an 18-inch wheel in the front and two 8-inch wheels in the back. Halfbike 3 uses four internal gears and drum brakes. The frame is made from aerospace-grade aluminum and it’s foldable. The max riding weight is 210 lbs. Halfbike 3 is currently priced at $699.