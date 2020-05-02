This amphibious aircraft can transform from a plane into a boat

The cabin can even become a tent in just a few seconds

May 2nd 2020 at 2:30PM

Transcript: Amphibious aircraft transformer. MVP Aero is a one-of-a-kind prototype. It can transform in order to perform multiple functions, like transforming from an aircraft into a boat. The cabin can even turn into a tent within few seconds. The wings extend in and out to accommodate space for a boating dock. AOPA.org reports that the aircraft will have a top speed of 120 mph, and can carry 26 gallons of fuel with a max carrying capacity of 450 lbs. No word yet on when, or if, the MVP Aero will go into production. 

