This 1930’s inspired retro car will cost you $5,421

That doesn't include the cost to import it

Apr 30th 2020 at 3:15PM

Transcript: A 1930’s inspired mini car. The N1930 was built by the Japanese companies Nomimonoya-Labo and CJ Beet. It’s a very distinctive looking car thanks to its retro styling and small size. The N1930 weighs only 485 lbs and comes in red, blue, or black. It’s powered by a 4-stroke engine with a displacement of 50cc or 125cc. Top speed for the 50cc variant is 25 mph and 37 mph for the 125cc variant. To maintain authenticity, the front suspension uses leaf springs. The N1930 will set you back $5,421, not including the cost to import it.

X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X