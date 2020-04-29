Transcript: The world’s fastest tractor. The construction equipment manufacturer JCB Machines took a break from building backhoes to build a speed tractor. They modified a JCB Fastrac tractor that had a top speed of 41 mph. The turbocharged tractor is powered by a JCB engine with a large charge cooler filled with ice. There is an electric turbocharger in addition to the main turbocharger. Once the mods were finished, the tractor had a top speed of 135 mph. British racer Guy Martin drove the modified JCB Fastrac, setting the record for the World’s Fastest Tractor (modified).