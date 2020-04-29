In Japan, the Toyota GR Supra is split into SZ, SZ-R, and RZ trims. The SZ and SZ-R trims use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, while the RZ trim uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six. For 2021, Toyota upgraded the RZ with more power and announced two special-edition models, one in Horizon Blue and the other in Matte Storm Gray Metallic. The Horizon Blue Edition also features new wheels and matching interior accents and is limited to 100 units.

The 3.0-liter engine in the Japanese GR Supra RZ is getting an update for the new model year. The outgoing model produced a claimed 335 horsepower, as does the current U.S. Supra, at 5,000 rpm, and 369 lb-ft of torque at 1,600-4,500 rpm. Weighing in at 3,351 pounds, it could race from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds (American market figure). The new Supra RZ will make a claimed 382 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and keeps the same torque number of 369 lb-ft but at at 1,800-5,000 rpm. It adds 22 pounds for a total weight of 3,373 pounds and can sprint from 0-60 mph in a slightly improved 3.9 seconds.

Furthermore, the RZ's handling has been improved with a front brace to increase body rigidity and a retuned suspension for better cornering. There is no word as to whether these upgrades will come to America, but more power and better handling seems like something everybody would want.

On the freshened RZ, there will be two limited-edition colors. A Matte Storm Gray Metallic paint will be limited to just 27 units and will initially be doled out to customers via a lottery. The Horizon Blue Edition is limited to 100 units, but it's more than just a cool paint job. In addition to the vivid coloring, the package also includes matte black painted 19-inch aluminum wheels. Inside, the seats are draped in Alcantara and black leather with blue contrast stitching. The blue accents continue on the instrument panel, door trim, and steering wheel.

Both the blue and gray Supras are available now on a first-come-first-serve basis. For those who are not in Japan but love looking at the color, the new GR Supra RZ was also recently added to Gran Turismo Sport.