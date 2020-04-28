If you've ever seen an Autoblog feature, you'll know that we absolutely love our drone shots. They just make things so instantly majestic. You could never affordably get swooping shots from the sky even just 10 short years ago, but now everyone and their grandma has (or wants) a drone. If that's you, then great news, because the king of the drones, the DJI Mavic Air, has finally given way to its followup act. The DJI Mavic Air 2 is here.

The foldable drone can shoot 4K at 60 frames per second, providing ridiculously smooth raw video footage. And it's not just a video device, it can also capture 48 megapixel images. The drone will also be able to film hyperlapse videos in 8K. You thought 4K was hot? Leave that garbage in 2019 where it belongs. We're living in an 8K world now, baby.

The sleek drone has a top speed of 42 mph with a max flight time of 34 minutes. Need your drone in the air for half an hour at a time? This will give you that and an extra 4 minutes. Video transmission is previewed at 1080p and 30fps with a little over 6 miles of range, which means you can practically hike to the top of a mountain, send your drone back down to base camp, and still check out the footage in the app.

According to DJI, the battery life for the remote can last for up to 4 hours. Additional features on the Mavic Air 2 will include enhanced HDR photo, video, and panorama along with obstacle avoidance and focus track. The Mavic Air 2 starts at $799 and comes with the aircraft itself, the remote, a battery, a charger, all of the appropriate cables and three low-noise propellers, but if you really want to get a step up on the competition, you could check out their Fly More Combo pack, which includes all of that plus three additional low-noise propellors, two additional batteries, a battery charging hub, a battery-to-power-bank adapter, a set of ND filters and a shoulder bag to store it, all-in for only $988. Check it out if you're interested, and happy flying!

DJI Mavic Air 2 - $799 on DJI.com

