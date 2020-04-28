The 1970s was a special time when customized vans were all the rage. This 1975 Chevrolet G10 panel van is a fitting homage to the era, from the wild flames-over-metal-flake paint job, to the side pipes, to the chrome Cragar wheels. But most of all, it's the shag-tastic green and purple interior that transports you back in time. The "Boogie Van" is currently for sale on eBay Motors.

The van is actually a recent build, said to have been a 13-year effort. The 350-cubic-inch V8 was built by Avenger Race Engines of Muskegon, Michigan. The exterior paint is a green metal flake with flames in purple, blue, and aqua. Heart-shaped portal windows, a chromed grille, gold pinstriping, and the airbrushed "Boogie Van" graphics complete the look. Even the underside has not been overlooked, with custom striping on the oil pan, gas tank, and chassis pieces.

Inside, green shag carpeting adorns the floors, the dash, the sidewalls, and of course the ceiling. Velvety-looking purple microfiber is used on the seats, door panels, dash, and the fold-down rear bed. Is that a lava lamp we spy? Maybe not, but it's still plenty cool.

The asking price is $69,900. That's a whole lotta green, but then again, you're also getting a whole lotta green.

