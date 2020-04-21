Lordstown Motors' updated Endurance delivery target is January 2021

Due to interruptions caused by the ongoing spread of the coronavirus and resulting COVID-19 pandemic, Lordstown Motors has announced it is pushing back the target date for deliveries of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Plans to unveil the truck this summer, however, remain on track.

In an open letter, Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns provided an update on where the company currently stands in its development and production process for the upcoming Endurance electric pickup truck. Doing their parts to help stop the escalation of the coronavirus, many Lordstown employees have been working from home. However, essential maintenance has continued at the plant, and design engineers have continued to test and tune the technologies that will make the Endurance go.

The current delays have forced Lordstown to reevaluate its timeline for getting the Endurance to the public. Deliveries of the Endurance were previously slated to begin December 2020, but that projection has now been moved slightly back to January 2021. Lordstown had also planned to debut the final production vehicle at Detroit's 2020 North American International Auto Show, but because that has been canceled, the truck will be revealed "in early summer, probably via a virtual reveal from our headquarters in Lordstown," Burns said. "More on those plans as they solidify in the next month or so."

In addition to an update on product scheduling, Burns also added that he and the company have arrived at "two big revelations" during these trying times:

Our mission to electrify commercial trucks is even more important than we thought. I think everyone realizes that as tough as it is to stay home, the experience would be much worse - almost unsurvivable - if commercial trucks didn’t keep rolling. Trucks bring supplies, workers and tools to stores and to our homes. The air quality satellite images that are showing the results of having less tailpipe emissions are staggering. Anyone that ever doubted that our air quality could be cleaned up dramatically by eliminating tailpipe emissions should now be cheering for the advent of vehicle electrification - especially truck electrification.

These ideas are far from new, but the see-it-to-believe-it folks have recently been presented with some stark evidence.

When the Endurance does arrive to customers, it's expected to use four in-hub motors to make approximately 600 horsepower while maintaining at least 200 miles of range on a single charge. Read more about the Endurance's technology in our full report. Below is a video playlist focused on the testing of the Endurance.