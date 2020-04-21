In early 2012, Aston Martin honored its decades-old partnership with Italian coachbuilder Zagato by introducing the aptly-named limited-edition V12 Zagato at the Geneva Motor Show. Fast forward to 2020, and a British firm with Swiss roots named R-Reforged has obtained permission to build 38 additional cars it will sell as pairs.

These are continuation cars like the ones made by Alvis, Bentley, and Shelby, among others, but the gap they bridge is much smaller than we're used to. R-Reforged starts with a V12 Vantage platform and keeps the naturally aspirated, 5.9-liter V12 engine. It's tuned to deliver 600 horsepower, a 90-horse increase over the original's rating. Enthusiasts can choose between an automatic transmission and a seven-speed manual. Rear-wheel drive is the only configuration available regardless of pedal count in the driver's footwell.

R-Reforged is bringing back the coupe and convertible variants of the Zagato-bodied Aston, and both make extensive use of carbon fiber to keep weight in check. They also gain center-locking 19-inch alloy wheels and a deployable rear wing for added stability. It replaces the much bigger wing fitted to the 101 examples of the car manufactured in the early 2010s. The sky is the limit when it comes to customization; R-Reforged can turn any color sample into a paint color. Customers will have the opportunity to watch their car being built, too.

R-Reforged will only sell the 19 coupes and 19 convertibles in pairs, so plan on freeing up two spaces in your garage before reserving a pair of build slots. Act fast, too, because a majority of the production is spoken for, according to the company. Pricing has been set at $2.2 million for the pair. To add context, Aston Martin originally charged £330,000 for the V12 Zagato, a figure that converts to approximately $400,000.