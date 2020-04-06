Hyundai is known for the length and strength of its warranties, and for a select group of owners, their coverage is about to get just a tad bit sweeter. As part of the company's response to the current heath and financial crises that have resulted from the pandemic, Hyundai announced a new plan last week to extend any warranties that were set to expire in March, April, May, or June.

Hyundai has taken numerous steps in attempts to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and aid those who have been directly negatively affected by it. The Korean company has donated $2.2 million to children's hospitals with drive-thru testing centers, launched Assurance Job Loss Protection for new owners who lost their jobs, and started a First Responders Program that gives a discount to healthcare and hospital workers, among other things. Last week, Hyundai added a new program to the list that will give a break to customers whose warranties were scheduled to expire.

Hyundai is issuing extensions across the globe, but in the U.S., owners with the 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty or the 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty that were supposed to end this spring will get extensions. The warranties will no longer stop in March, April, May, or early June 2020, but will instead last until June 30, 2020. This is specifically meant to help those who "may face difficulties in getting vehicles serviced and repaired during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Although showrooms have closed down due to social distancing guidelines, vehicle maintenance is considered essential, and Hyundai's service departments remain open. To reinforce social distancing between technicians and customers, Hyundai is also using electronic signatures and is currently offering pickup and dropoff services that include cleaning.

For a full rundown of Hyundai's actions during the pandemic, visit Hyundai News.