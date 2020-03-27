Depending on where in the world you are, you might be pretty limited in things you can go out and do right now. If you have young children especially, they're probably bouncing off the walls stuck inside. Luckily, one of the joys still available to many people is taking a leisurely, solitary drive. If you've been taking advantage of some extra road time, you might have noticed that it's right around that time of year where the sun is peaking through a lot more than in the past few months, and those potentially harmful rays could be pounding down onto the interior of your car or any miniature-sized passengers in the back seat. Enter: sunshades.

Any sunshade is a great way to protect your car interior and any passengers from the sun's harmful rays. This shade we've found today, however, is something special. Often, sunshades only cover a portion of the window. If we're being honest, that's generally fine. But this sunshade solves covers every inch of the window, top to bottom.

While the shade looks opaque from the outside, which made us wonder if it creates a massive blind spot for the driver, photos with the product listing show that it's see-through from the inside looking out.

This two-pack of shades is available right now on eBay for just $5.48. If you're in the market, it's worth a look. Check it out here.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.